Planning: proposal for development at Heckmondwike Morrisons petrol station, including shop extension, jet wash bays and EV charging zone, submitted to Kirklees Council

By Catherine Gannon
Published 22nd Oct 2024, 06:00 BST
A proposal has been submitted to Kirklees Council for work to be carried out at Heckmondwike’s Morrisons petrol station, including an EV charging zone, new jet wash bays and an extension to the shop.

The application, relating to the petrol station at Morrisons on Union Street in Heckmondwike, was submitted by Motor Fuel Group to Kirklees Council and proposes the “removal of existing jet wash and extension to the existing petrol filling station’s sales building together with the creation of an EV charging zone, substation, LV enclosures, four jet wash bays, bin store and associated works.”

A document submitted alongside the application proposes the existing jet wash would be removed and replaced by four new jet wash bays. The application also proposes an extension to the existing petrol station’s sales building, as well as the creation of an EV charging zone, a substation enclosure, an LV panel, a meter cabinet, plant room, bin store, and associated works.

A covering letter submitted with the application states the plans for the EV charging zone would be “Equalities Act compliant, offering dropped kerbs and other associated measures to ensure equal ease of access for all.”

Plans submitted with the application show some of the additional works, including the EV charging zone and jet wash bays, would be built on existing parking spaces. The application form states there are currently 39 parking spaces, proposing eight of which would be retained and 31 would be lost.

More information can be found on the Kirklees Council website. You can view the full application by quoting the application number: 2024/62/92621/E

