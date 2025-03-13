A weekly list of planning applications received by Kirklees Council the week ending March 9, for properties in Dewsbury, Batley, Cleckheaton and Mirfield.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

U Dadhiwala: Discharge of details reserved by conditions 4 (Noise Management Plan) and 5 (sound attenuation scheme) of previous permission 2023/90434 for change of use of ground floor of vacant public house (Sui Generis- drinking establishment) to community centre with a small prayer room (Class F1). Former Babes In the Wood, 1039 , Leeds Road, WoodKirk, Dewsbury, WF12 7HY.

A Kahut: Erection of single storey rear extension. 16, Thornleigh Drive, Millbridge, Liversedge, WF15 6HP.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr and Mrs Wood: Prior notification for change of use of agricultural buildings to one dwelling. Popeley Farm, Muffit Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4QS.

A weekly list of planning applications received by Kirklees Council the week ending March 9.

Brewster Bye Architects: Non material amendment to previous permission 2020/91746 for erection of extra care development providing 80 apartments with associated communal facilities and landscaped gardens. Land off Kenmore Drive, Cleckheaton, BD19 3EJ.

Network Rail (Infrastructure) Ltd: Discharge of details reserved by condition 6 (historic building record) on previous permission 2022/90281 for Listed Building Consent for installation of five overhead electric line equipment portals on piers 1,4,6,7 & 9 with supporting wall brackets. Railway Viaduct MDL1/19, Halifax Road/Bradford Road, Dewsbury.

D Murgatroyd: Erection of single storey rear extension. 7, Shillbank Lane, Mirfield, WF14 0QA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

M Kiani: Erection of single storey rear extension. 21, Moorside Road, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury, WF13 4QD.

K Fatima: Erection of single storey rear extension. 29, Broomer Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3DF.

T Akhtar: Erection of single storey rear extension. 147, Old Bank Road, Earlsheaton, Dewsbury, WF12 7AQ.

Mr and Mrs Kaye: Change of use of land to domestic garden, formation of access and hard surfacing and erection of 2m high fencing, greenhouse and gazebo. Land adjacent 67, Elm Tree Close, Norristhorpe, Liversedge, WF15 7BU.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aldi Stores Ltd: Variation of plans and specifications schedule on previous permission no. 2022/90890 for Reserved Matters application to discharge matters of layout, appearance, scale and landscaping pursuant to outline planning permission 2019/92221 (demolition of existing buildings and erection of Class E retail unit, access, car parking, servicing, landscaping and associated works). Former Kenmore Caravans Ltd, Huddersfield road, Mirfield, WF14 9DA.

J Broadhead: Erection of two storey side extension. 51, Park View, Huddersfield Road, Mirfield, WF14 9HG.

Z Saleem: Erection of single storey front extension. 1, West View, Batley, WF17 7LL.

Mr and Mrs O'Donnell: Erection of rear extension and first floor side extension. 15, Hall Close, Liversedge, WF15 7DR.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

W Mahmood: Erection of single storey rear extension, rear dormer and alterations. 20, Park View, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury, WF12 9DT.

NatWest Group Plc: Removal of existing signage, external ATMs and Nightsafe Components and making good where removals affect the building (within a Conservation Area). 2, Northgate, Dewsbury, WF13 1EA.

Network Rail (Infrastructure) Ltd: Discharge of details reserved by Condition 6. (Historic Building Recording) of permission 2022/90276 for Installation of four overheard electric line equipment portals on piers 3, 7, 11 & 15 with supporting wall brackets. Railway Viaduct MDL1/27, Union Mill, Mill Lane/Grange Road, Batley.

Domino's Pizza UK & Ireland Ltd: Change of use and alterations to convert from vacant bank (Class E) to hot food takeaway (sui generis) with installation of extract and ventilation equipment and external alterations to the front and rear elevations. 47, Huddersfield Road, Mirfield, WF14 8AE.