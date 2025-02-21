Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The following applications were received by the council the week ending February 16, and includes properties in Liversedge, Dewsbury, Batley, Heckmondwike, Mirfield and Cleckheaton.

P Smith: Erection of detached garage. 626a, Halifax Road, Hightown, Liversedge, WF15 8HU.

M Sidat: Erection of two storey side and rear extensions and front and rear dormers. 185, Headfield Road, Savile Town, Dewsbury, WF12 9JJ.

M S Shaikh: Erection of extension and alterations. 16, Rectory View, Thornhill, Dewsbury, WF12 0NN.

M H Khan: Erection of extensions. 22, Frank Lane, Thornhill, Dewsbury, WF12 0JN.

M A Ahmed: Certificate of lawfulness for proposed erection of front porch, single storey rear extension and rear dormer. 7, Ouzelwell Terrace, Ouzelwell Lane, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury, WF12 9ER.

S Turner: Work to TPO(s). 142, Boothroyd Lane, Dewsbury, WF13 2LP.

Z Patel: Erection of extension and alterations. 5, York Grove, Upper Batley, Batley, WF17 0LQ.

H and H Loonat: Erection of single storey rear extension. 16, St Mary's Avenue, Staincliffe, Batley, WF17 7AP.

Y Patel: Variation of condition 2 (plans) on previous permission 2023/93265 for erection of front extension to form entrance with associated external alterations. Batley Carr Dental Surgery, 41, Town Street, Batley, WF13 2HQ.

Elite Transport: Discharge of details 3 (Operational Management Plan), 4 (intrusive investigations), 5 (intrusive investigations), 6 (Phase I Desk Study Report), 7 (Phase II Desk Study Report) on previous permission 2024/90346 for change of use to Class B2 for use as industrial transport yard, with associated office building, fencing including pedestrian and vehicular gates, widening of vehicular access, including re-surfacing of yard and access threshold, and new lighting to yard. Future House, Pheasant Drive, Birstall, Batley, WF17 9LT.

K Hasan: Erection of first floor extension, conversion of garage to habitable accommodation and associated alterations. 21, Walkley Lane, Heckmondwike, WF16 0NA.

J Masjid Al-Haramain: Work to TPO(s). The Mosque, Heckmondwike Mosque, Jeremy Lane, Ings Road, Heckmondwike, WF16 9HZ.

C Evans: Alterations to rear roof structure to form gable end with balcony. 59, Towngate, Mirfield, WF14 9JG.

V Elam: Work to TPO(s). 970, Huddersfield Road, Mirfield, WF14 9HS.

Pennine Canoe Club: Discharge of details reserved by conditions 7 (flood warning system and evacuation plans) and 8 (flood risk assessment and method statement concerning storage containers) of previous permission 2023/93783 for use of land for siting of five storage containers, erection of drying room, recreational space and associated car parking. Battyeford Playing Fields, Huddersfield Road, Mirfield, WF14 0EE.

Jones Homes: Work to TPO(s) 26/79. Green Bank House, Green Bank, Rawfolds, Cleckheaton, BD19 5LQ.

EJPP Developments Ltd: Work to TPO(s). School Of Dance And Performing Arts, 61-63, Moor Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4LF.

M Wilson: Erection of first floor side extension and single storey rear extension. 226, Hunsworth Lane, Hunsworth, Cleckheaton, BD19 4DT.