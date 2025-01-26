Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An application to provide 20 additional bedrooms at Cleckheaton’s Premier Inn has been submitted.

The application – submitted to Kirklees Council by Premier Inn Hotels Ltd – involves the “demolition of dormers and miniature clock tower, conversion of an existing hotel restaurant and a first-floor extension to provide additional hotel bedrooms and other associated work.”

It relates to the former Brewers Fayre restaurant at the Premier Inn Bradford South hotel on Whitehall Road, Dyehouse Drive, Cleckheaton, BD19 6HG.

The vacant restaurant building sits on the southern plot of the site and currently comprises 60 bedrooms and features architectural elements such as dormers, a hipped roof and a miniature clock tower.

A bid to convert the former Brewers Fayre restaurant at Cleckheaton's Premier Inn into additional hotel bedrooms has been submitted to Kirklees Council. Photo: Google

An extension on the first floor would provide an additional 20 bedrooms, increasing the building’s bedroom capacity to 80.

A document submitted with the application said the conversion would include a restaurant facility to "ensure that the site retains a facility to provide hotel guests with food offering.”