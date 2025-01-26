Planning permission: Premier Inn bid to convert Cleckheaton Brewers Fayre restaurant into additional hotel bedrooms submitted to Kirklees Council

By Catherine Gannon
Published 26th Jan 2025, 16:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An application to provide 20 additional bedrooms at Cleckheaton’s Premier Inn has been submitted.

The application – submitted to Kirklees Council by Premier Inn Hotels Ltd – involves the “demolition of dormers and miniature clock tower, conversion of an existing hotel restaurant and a first-floor extension to provide additional hotel bedrooms and other associated work.”

It relates to the former Brewers Fayre restaurant at the Premier Inn Bradford South hotel on Whitehall Road, Dyehouse Drive, Cleckheaton, BD19 6HG.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The vacant restaurant building sits on the southern plot of the site and currently comprises 60 bedrooms and features architectural elements such as dormers, a hipped roof and a miniature clock tower.

A bid to convert the former Brewers Fayre restaurant at Cleckheaton's Premier Inn into additional hotel bedrooms has been submitted to Kirklees Council. Photo: GoogleA bid to convert the former Brewers Fayre restaurant at Cleckheaton's Premier Inn into additional hotel bedrooms has been submitted to Kirklees Council. Photo: Google
A bid to convert the former Brewers Fayre restaurant at Cleckheaton's Premier Inn into additional hotel bedrooms has been submitted to Kirklees Council. Photo: Google

An extension on the first floor would provide an additional 20 bedrooms, increasing the building’s bedroom capacity to 80.

A document submitted with the application said the conversion would include a restaurant facility to "ensure that the site retains a facility to provide hotel guests with food offering.”

Related topics:Premier InnPlanning permissionCleckheaton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice