Plans to change the use of part of Cleckheaton’s former Aldo’s restaurant have been approved by Kirklees Council.

Planning permission: Plans for Cleckheaton’s former Aldo’s restaurant approved by Kirklees Council
The plans – submitted by A Hyko – were for the “prior approval for change of use of first floor from commercial, business and service to two dwellings” at the former restaurant, which is located at property numbers 6 to 14 on Central Parade.
The application, approved by the council on July 22, included plans to convert the first floor of the building into two flats – a one bedroomed flat and a two bedroomed flat – with the ground floor’s commercial use being retained.
The property has been registered on Companies House as a licensed restaurant – Verona – since January this year.
The application included plans for one parking space per flat to be provided at the back of the building.
The site was granted permission in 2005 for the change of use from a photo shop to a restaurant.
