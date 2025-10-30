Planning permission: New MOT test centre and car garage to be built in Dewsbury
The application related to a vacant plot of land adjacent to City Electrical, at Staincliffe Mills, Halifax Road, near to Dewsbury and District Hospital.
The application proposed creating five car parking spaces and four bicycle spaces as part of the plans.
Outlining the proposal, the decision report said the internal facility would comprise a single MOT bay, storage, an office, toilet and waiting area.
The business would open Monday to Friday between 9am and 6pm, and between 9am and 5pm on Saturdays.
It would remain closed on Sundays and bank holidays.
As a result of a public consultation period – which ran from August 1 to September 19, five representations were received in support of the application.
The application – submitted by A Gulmawaz – was received by the Kirklees Council on July 4 and given conditional full permission on October 16.