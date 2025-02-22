Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A bid to build a three storey hotel in Dewsbury town centre has been refused planning permission.

The proposal, submitted in November 2023, was met with numerous objections from residents and Dewsbury Chamber of Trade, and was refused permission by Kirklees Council on February 10 this year.

The application related to the erection of a hotel on land to the rear of Yorkshire House on South Street, and proposed building a three storey hotel with 33 bedrooms with a reception and dining area.

The creation of four car parking spaces was proposed, along with 15 full time and 18 part time jobs.

The application relates to a site to the rear of Yorkshire House, backing onto School Street. Photo: Google

The application proposed two floors comprising 14 bedrooms each, and one floor with five bedrooms.

The officer’s report refused the application for a number of reasons, including its design and impact on heritage, a lack of parking, and its proposed economic and environmental benefits being outweighed by the cumulative impacts the development would have on transport, heritage, visual and residential amenity effects.

A planning and heritage statement submitted alongside the application said the proposal would boost the local economy, create jobs and provide environmental benefits.

Included in the officer’s report containing the outcome of the application, Dewsbury Chamber of Trade, on behalf of 35 business owners, objected to the proposal in a statement.

It said that Dewsbury is in need of “hotel accommodation to support both tourism and the business community” but that it did not think the standard of the proposed accommodation matched the “long term plans of the council nor the aspirations of the people of Dewsbury to see an improvement in the social fabric of this area of town.”

The statement also raised concerns about a “minimal level of car parking available” and the hotel’s design not attracting visitors with disposable incomes.

"Had the applicant converted Yorkshire House into a hotel with car parking available it is likely that this would have received our support,” it added.

A consultation period which ran last summer received eight objections from residents.

A summary of the council’s Waste Strategy consultee advice raised concerns over how bin lorries could access the site safely, and a summary of the council’s Conservation and Design team’s consultee advice said it considered the proposal could “harmfully impact on the setting of the conservation area and feel that a more sensitive proposal could be designed, with more consideration given to the historic character of the locality.”

The proposal sought to address concerns raised over a previous application relating to the site – also refused – which proposed building a six storey hotel with 75 bedrooms. That previous application was refused because of concerns relating to car parking, the height and external material finish, design, and highway safety.

The land to which the application relates – which is owned by the applicant – is currently vacant and was last used as a private car park in association with existing uses at Yorkshire House.

The full application can be viewed by quoting the application number on the Kirklees Council planning portal: 2023/62/93495/E