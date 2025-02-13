A bid to build 33 properties in Scholes, near Cleckheaton, has been refused.

The proposal to build a residential development on Oddfellows Street was refused by Kirklees Council.

The application – submitted by Swift Property & Management – proposed building a range of properties, including five-bed, three-bed and two-bed houses.

The proposal related to land south of Oddfellows Street, Scholes, Cleckheaton, BD19 6NX and was for the “erection of 33 dwellings along with all associated infrastructure, parking, open space and landscaping.”

Over 100 comments were received during a publicity period following the application being submitted. Some of the issues raised by the public included: increased traffic; undermining the “village-like character of Scholes”; reduced privacy; drainage, flooding and environmental issues; and a lack of amenities.

The conclusion in the council officer’s report said: “The NPPF has introduced a presumption in favour of sustainable development. The policies set out in the NPPF taken as a whole constitute the Government’s view of what sustainable development means in practice.

"This application has been assessed against relevant policies in the development plan and other material considerations. It is considered that the adverse impacts of granting permission would significantly and demonstrably outweigh any benefits of the development when assessed against policies in the NPPF and other material consideration.”

The application was first received in March 2022 and a public consultation ran from October 31, 2023 to December 5, 2023.

The full application for planning permission can be viewed by quoting application number 2022/62/91139/E on the council’s planning portal.