A former hardware and tool supplier in Batley will be converted into six apartments.

Kirklees Council approved the application – submitted by The Unitech Industries Group – to change the use from “office building to residential apartments” at Dixon Hall And Co Ltd on Grafton Street in Batley.

The plans include creating three apartments on the ground floor and three on the first floor to create six one-bedroom apartments, as well as six parking spaces.

The two-storey building has been vacant since 2020.

The former hardware and tool supplier, Dixon Hall, is located on Grafton Street in Batley. Photo: Google

In its conclusion, the council officer’s decision note said: “The application for a change of use at Dixon Hall, Grafton Street has been assessed against relevant policies in the development plan as listed in the policy section of the report, the National Planning Policy Framework and other material considerations.

“Given the acceptable principle and design, and lack of harm in terms of visual amenity, residential amenity highway safety and environmental matters, the change of use is considered to be acceptable.”