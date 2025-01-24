Planning permission: Former family butcher's in Mirfield, C Ramsden, could become estate agency if Kirklees Council approves plans

By Catherine Gannon
Published 24th Jan 2025, 06:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An application has been submitted to convert a former Mirfield butcher’s into an estate agency.

The application was submitted to Kirklees Council by Bailey Earnshaw Investments Ltd to convert the vacant C Ramsden butcher’s at 126 to 128 on Huddersfield Road into an estate agency.

The application states the property – which is currently one unit – previously contained two units and that the applicant is seeking to convert unit 128 into an estate agency and unit 126 to use class EC(iii).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Plans submitted with the application propose converting the former butcher’s into two retail units, each with its own entrance, kitchenette and toilet facilities.

An application has been submitted to convert a former butchers into two units, including an estate agency. Photo: GoogleAn application has been submitted to convert a former butchers into two units, including an estate agency. Photo: Google
An application has been submitted to convert a former butchers into two units, including an estate agency. Photo: Google

C Ramsden’s opened in 1910 and closed in April 2024.

The property is located at 126 to 128, Huddersfield Road, Mirfield, WF14 8AB, and adjoins Princess Street.

More information about the application can be found on the Kirklees Council website via its online planning portal here, by quoting application number: 2025/62/90015/E

Related topics:Planning permissionMirfieldKirklees Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice