An application has been submitted to convert a former Mirfield butcher’s into an estate agency.

The application was submitted to Kirklees Council by Bailey Earnshaw Investments Ltd to convert the vacant C Ramsden butcher’s at 126 to 128 on Huddersfield Road into an estate agency.

The application states the property – which is currently one unit – previously contained two units and that the applicant is seeking to convert unit 128 into an estate agency and unit 126 to use class EC(iii).

Plans submitted with the application propose converting the former butcher’s into two retail units, each with its own entrance, kitchenette and toilet facilities.

An application has been submitted to convert a former butchers into two units, including an estate agency. Photo: Google

C Ramsden’s opened in 1910 and closed in April 2024.

The property is located at 126 to 128, Huddersfield Road, Mirfield, WF14 8AB, and adjoins Princess Street.

More information about the application can be found on the Kirklees Council website via its online planning portal here, by quoting application number: 2025/62/90015/E