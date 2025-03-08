An application to turn a former Dewsbury pub into a dental clinic has been submitted to Kirklees Council.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application – submitted by Empire House Dental – relates to the former Shepherd’s Boy pub on Huddersfield Road, which closed in August 2024.

The proposals, received by the council on February 17, suggest creating three dental surgeries with a reception and waiting area on the ground floor, staff facilities in the former cellar and treatment rooms for specialist procedures on the first floor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application proposes five full-time and five part-time employees, as well as the opening hours of 8am to 8pm Monday to Friday, and 8am to 6pm on Saturdays.

The former Shepherd's Boy pub in Dewsbury could be converted into a dental clinic, if plans are approved. Photo: Google

A design and access statement submitted alongside the change of use application said the former pub had a major renovation in 2006 when it was bought by Ossett Brewery.

More information about the planning application can be found on the Kirklees Council planning portal by quoting the application number: 2025/62/90434/E