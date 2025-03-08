Planning permission: Bid to turn former Dewsbury pub into dental clinic submitted to Kirklees Council

By Catherine Gannon
Published 8th Mar 2025, 16:30 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

An application to turn a former Dewsbury pub into a dental clinic has been submitted to Kirklees Council.

The application – submitted by Empire House Dental – relates to the former Shepherd’s Boy pub on Huddersfield Road, which closed in August 2024.

The proposals, received by the council on February 17, suggest creating three dental surgeries with a reception and waiting area on the ground floor, staff facilities in the former cellar and treatment rooms for specialist procedures on the first floor.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The application proposes five full-time and five part-time employees, as well as the opening hours of 8am to 8pm Monday to Friday, and 8am to 6pm on Saturdays.

The former Shepherd's Boy pub in Dewsbury could be converted into a dental clinic, if plans are approved. Photo: GoogleThe former Shepherd's Boy pub in Dewsbury could be converted into a dental clinic, if plans are approved. Photo: Google
The former Shepherd's Boy pub in Dewsbury could be converted into a dental clinic, if plans are approved. Photo: Google

A design and access statement submitted alongside the change of use application said the former pub had a major renovation in 2006 when it was bought by Ossett Brewery.

More information about the planning application can be found on the Kirklees Council planning portal by quoting the application number: 2025/62/90434/E

Related topics:Planning permissionDewsbury

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice