Planning permission: Bid to turn former Dewsbury pub into dental clinic submitted to Kirklees Council
The application – submitted by Empire House Dental – relates to the former Shepherd’s Boy pub on Huddersfield Road, which closed in August 2024.
The proposals, received by the council on February 17, suggest creating three dental surgeries with a reception and waiting area on the ground floor, staff facilities in the former cellar and treatment rooms for specialist procedures on the first floor.
The application proposes five full-time and five part-time employees, as well as the opening hours of 8am to 8pm Monday to Friday, and 8am to 6pm on Saturdays.
A design and access statement submitted alongside the change of use application said the former pub had a major renovation in 2006 when it was bought by Ossett Brewery.
More information about the planning application can be found on the Kirklees Council planning portal by quoting the application number: 2025/62/90434/E
