Planning permission: Bid to install EV ultra-rapid charging hub in Birstall submitted by Tesla
The application, submitted by Tesla Motors Ltd, is for the “installation of electric vehicle charging points with infrastructure, lighting and CCTV, erection of amenity block and access improvements” on land at Gelderd Road, adjacent to Homesense in Birstall Retail Park.
The amenity block would include a customer toilet and vending machine, and would involve demolishing an existing building on the site which is understood to have been vacant for more than 20 years.
The Design and Access Statement submitted alongside the application states that the Tesla V4 superchargers are “fully compatible with other electric vehicles with a standard European socket.”
As part of the proposals, a pedestrian crossing would be installed, which the applicant said would allow “safe access from the shopping centre across Holden Ing Way, directly into the site.”
The charging hub would be open 24/7, and include a seating area for customers.
The retail park currently has five ultra-rapid chargers and three fast chargers, as well as an InstaVolt rapid charger at McDonald’s in the Centre 27 Leisure Park.
Discussing Birstall Retail Park’s proximity to the M62, the applicant said: “The proposed EV charging hub is ideally placed to serve both through-traffic and local demand.
"It will provide a crucial charging node on a nationally important corridor, helping to address network gaps and support regional decarbonisation goals.
"The development will provide a form of ultra-rapid en-route EV charging, as well as destination-based EV charging supporting the Birstall Retail Park.”
