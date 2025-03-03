Planning permission: Bid to create wellbeing centre above Cleckheaton Pharmacy approved by Kirklees Council
An application for planning permission for a first and second floor extension at Cleckheaton Pharmacy has been given conditional full permission by Kirklees Council.
The application, submitted by T Hussain in November 2023, proposes building the extension above the pharmacy – which will remain – at 24 to 26, Market Street.
A document submitted alongside the application said the wellbeing centre would provide services including hammam baths, massages, hair treatments, and health checks.
It added the first floor would cater for hair and nail treatment, and include a clinical room, consultation room, sauna, Moroccan bath and shower areas. The second floor would cater for fitness, yoga, and meditation, and include clinical rooms and separate a storage facility for the whole building.
There are currently six full-time employees, and the application proposes an additional 10 full-time and six part-time staff.
The proposed opening hours are 8am to 8pm Monday to Sunday.
