Planning permission: Bid to create wellbeing centre above Cleckheaton Pharmacy approved by Kirklees Council

By Catherine Gannon
Published 3rd Mar 2025, 06:00 BST

A planning application to build a wellbeing centre in Cleckheaton has been approved.

An application for planning permission for a first and second floor extension at Cleckheaton Pharmacy has been given conditional full permission by Kirklees Council.

The application, submitted by T Hussain in November 2023, proposes building the extension above the pharmacy – which will remain – at 24 to 26, Market Street.

A document submitted alongside the application said the wellbeing centre would provide services including hammam baths, massages, hair treatments, and health checks.

Conditional full permission has been granted to build a wellbeing centre above Cleckheaton Pharmacy. Photo: GoogleConditional full permission has been granted to build a wellbeing centre above Cleckheaton Pharmacy. Photo: Google
It added the first floor would cater for hair and nail treatment, and include a clinical room, consultation room, sauna, Moroccan bath and shower areas. The second floor would cater for fitness, yoga, and meditation, and include clinical rooms and separate a storage facility for the whole building.

There are currently six full-time employees, and the application proposes an additional 10 full-time and six part-time staff.

The proposed opening hours are 8am to 8pm Monday to Sunday.

