A weekly list of applications for planning permission decided by Kirklees Council.

The following applications were decided by the council the week ending February 23 and relate to properties in Dewsbury, Batley, Mirfield and Cleckheaton.

Jan Capital Ltd: Demolition of outbuilding, partial demolition and rebuilding of farmhouse to form two dwellings and conversion of outbuilding to storage use. Thorn Bush Farm, Miry Lane, Hightown, WF15 8JJ. Conditional full permission.

Jan Capital Ltd: Listed Building Consent for partial demolition and rebuilding of farmhouse to form two dwellings and conversion of outbuildings to storage use. Thorn Bush Farm, Miry Lane, Hightown, WF15 8JJ. Consent granted.

A Azeem: Erection of commercial unit for vehicle software diagnostics centre. Former Commercial Hotel, 125, Wellington Street, Batley, WF17 5TH. Conditional full permission.

The Church of England (Diocese of Leeds): Variation of condition 2 (plans) of previous permission 2024/90525 for variation of condition 24 (noise impact assessment) of previous permission 2023/91092 for demolition of existing school and erection of new school; improvements to existing access and formation of internal access road and turning head; formation of car park, children's play areas and associated landscaping. St Peters Ce Va Junior Infant And Early Years School, Field Head Lane, Birstall, Batley, WF17 9HN. Removal or modification of condition(s).

S Khalil: Erection of single storey side and rear extensions with front and rear dormers and raised platform to front elevation to form parking area with retaining walls and dropped kerb. 137, Headfield Road, Savile Town, Dewsbury, WF12 9JJ. Conditional full permission.

R Qayoom: Erection of detached dwelling. 239, Staincliffe Road, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury, WF13 4RQ. Refused.

T Hussain: Erection of first and second floor extension. Rowlands Pharmacy, 24-26, Market Street, Cleckheaton, BD19 5AJ. Conditional full permission.

A Farooq: Conversion of garage to form living space and associated alterations. 2, Skylark Drive, Shaw Cross, Dewsbury, WF12 7FB. Conditional full permission.

S Khan: Erection of single storey rear extension. 26, Lees Avenue, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury, WF12 0AN. Prior approval not required.

Z Akhtar: Erection of single storey front and rear extensions. 16, Howard Place, Batley, WF17 6AB. Conditional full permission.

Quickcater Ltd: Variation condition 2, 7, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16 and 20 on previous permission 2023/93781 for demolition of existing buildings and erection of coffee shop with drive thru facility; drive-thru restaurant (Class E and Sui Generis); flexible commercial unit (Class E (a) and/or Class E (b) and/or hot-foot takeaway Sui Generis use); formation of hard and soft landscaping works; modifications to access and associated works. Frankie And Bennys, Centre 27 Business Park, Bankwood Way, Birstall, Batley, WF17 9TB. Removal or modification(s) of conditions.

L Aveyard: Erection of single storey front and side extensions. 6, Gomersal Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4AE. Conditional full permission.

M Hussain: Use of premises for online dessert shop. Greengates House, 123, Chickenley Lane, Chickenley, Dewsbury, WF12 8QS. Refused.

Mr and Mrs Hobson: Erection of detached dwelling and associated external works. Land Adj, 2, Hopton Hall Lane, Upper Hopton, Mirfield, WF14 8EP. Refused.

More information can be found on the Kirklees Council planning portal.