McDonald’s in Dewsbury will be able to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week after Kirklees Council granted permission.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application – which relates to the Shaw Cross McDonald’s on Owl Lane – sought permission from the council to remove a previous condition which prevented the restaurant from opening between 12am and 5am.

A public consultation was held between December 19, and January 28, which saw two objections submitted, raising concerns about increased noise and litter levels, and the impact on neighbouring properties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A document submitted alongside the application said the changed operating hours are not expected to lead to “unacceptable impacts.”

McDonald's on Owl Lane in Dewsbury has been granted permission from Kirklees Council to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Photo: Google

It said: “A high proportion of customers who use the restaurant during night time hours are often taxis, shift workers, delivery vehicles and emergency service crews, none of whom are prone to causing anti-social behaviour or significant noise.

“In this regard, the proposed development is self-regulating and therefore the restaurant does not anticipate any unacceptable impacts as a result of the extended hours.

“It follows that the proposed extension is unlikely to cause any unacceptable impact on amenity levels as a result of an increase in noise and/or disturbance from additional traffic generation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the decision note, permission for the restaurant to operate 24 hours a day was granted under several conditions, including that no deliveries to or dispatches from the restaurant would be permitted between 10pm and 9am Monday to Saturday.

It said the reason for the condition was “to ensure that the proposed use does not give rise to the loss of amenity to nearby residential properties, by reason of noise or disturbance at unsociable hours.”

The restaurant is located on Owl Lane, John Ormsby V C Way, Shaw Cross, Dewsbury, WF12 7RQ. The council received the application to remove the previous condition on December 17, and the decision was made on February 28.

On March 22, 2022, planning permission was granted on appeal for the “erection of a freestanding restaurant with drive-thru facility, car parking, landscaping, play frame, including Customer order Displays (COD) and associated works”, subject to 19 conditions.

More information can be found on the Kirklees Council planning portal.