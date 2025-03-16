An application to turn a former bank in Mirfield into a Domino’s Pizza takeaway has been submitted to Kirklees Council.

The application – received by the council on February 21 – is for the “change of use and alterations to convert from vacant bank (Class E) to hot food takeaway (sui generis) with installation of extract and ventilation equipment and external alterations to the front and rear elevations” and relates to 47, Huddersfield Road, Mirfield, WF14 8AE.

The site, which is vacant, used to be a Barclays bank, however a planning statement submitted alongside the application suggests it was most recently used as a tutor centre despite there being “no planning history relating to the use.”

The application proposes converting the ground floor into a Domino’s takeaway, which would open between 11am and 11pm Monday to Sunday.

It proposes generating a number of part-time and full-time jobs, with the “majority of employees” sourced locally.