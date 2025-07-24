Planning: Batley’s former nightclub Sunrise Boulevard and Crush could become 18-room hostel if plans approved
The application relates to the property at 297, Bradford Road, which is located opposite the former Frontier nightclub, and which was most recently the Eden Banqueting Suite.
The applicant, Mr A Kiani, is seeking permission for a part change of use of the property to a hostel, with a reduced part of the existing ground floor restaurant use retained.
The application proposes creating 18 rooms in the hostel.
A design and access statement submitted alongside the application states that there are no external alterations proposed which would affect the scale of the property, which is currently vacant.
The property was granted permission for a part change of use from nightclub to restaurant in 2020.
The application was received by the council on July 8, and an ongoing public consultation will end on August 8.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.