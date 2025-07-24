Planning: Batley’s former nightclub Sunrise Boulevard and Crush could become 18-room hostel if plans approved

By Catherine Gannon
Published 24th Jul 2025, 06:00 BST
Batley’s former nightclub Sunrise Boulevard – later Crush – could become a hostel if a planning application is approved by Kirklees Council.

The application relates to the property at 297, Bradford Road, which is located opposite the former Frontier nightclub, and which was most recently the Eden Banqueting Suite.

The applicant, Mr A Kiani, is seeking permission for a part change of use of the property to a hostel, with a reduced part of the existing ground floor restaurant use retained.

The application proposes creating 18 rooms in the hostel.

The vacant property at 297 Bradford Road was most recently the Eden Banqueting Suite, and could become a hostel if plans are approved.

A design and access statement submitted alongside the application states that there are no external alterations proposed which would affect the scale of the property, which is currently vacant.

The property was granted permission for a part change of use from nightclub to restaurant in 2020.

The application was received by the council on July 8, and an ongoing public consultation will end on August 8.

