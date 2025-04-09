Planning applications: Cleckheaton restaurant to become new hotel rooms

By Abigail Marlow
Published 9th Apr 2025, 11:00 BST
A former Cleckheaton restaurant will be transformed into hotel rooms.

Premier Inn owner Whitbread announced last summer it would be replacing 112 of its “lower-returning” restaurants with hotel rooms.

Plans were later submitted to convert the vacant Hunsworth Brewers Fayre associated with the Premier Inn Bradford South hotel in Cleckheaton into rooms.

Supporting documents from the applicant explained that there is a demand for more “budget” hotel accommodation in the area.

Hunsworth Brewers Fayre which is currently vacantHunsworth Brewers Fayre which is currently vacant
Hunsworth Brewers Fayre which is currently vacant

Now, planning permission has been granted by Kirklees Council, with this to allow an extension to the first floor to accommodate 20 extra bedrooms, plus the demolition of the dormers and miniature clock tower.

This will boost the number of hotel rooms across the site to 80.

There will still be a restaurant facility, though this will only be open to guests staying at the hotel.

Permission has already been granted to flatten another Premier Inn – The Aspley in Huddersfield – and build hotel accommodation and a breakfast room.

