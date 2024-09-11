A bid to convert a three-storey vacant Batley pub into new flats has been submitted to Kirklees Council.

The application was submitted by M Rhafan to change the use of the former West End Public House – on Upper Commercial Street in Batley – into housing.

The bid proposes converting the currently-vacant building into four flats – with two on the ground floor, one on the first floor, and another on the second floor.

Design plans submitted alongside the application propose the two ground floor flats each having one bedroom, a kitchen and living area, storage space, and a bathroom.

The flats on the first and second floors would have the same rooms plus an extra bedroom each.

The plans also suggest a sheltered cycle store for four bicycles in the yard to the rear of the property.

The property is located between Mayman Close and Peel Avenue and is approximately five minutes’ walking distance from Batley Bus Station.

The design and access statement submitted as part of the application states it has been vacant for many years.

The document also states that access to the site is to remain as existing, and that no external alterations to the building are planned “including window, doorway opening positions and the development works are aimed to improve and make use of the existing vacant building".

The application can be viewed on Kirklees Council’s website on the planning applications page by searching for the application number 2024/62/92349/E.

