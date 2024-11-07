An application for retrospective permission of a click and collect facility at Londis on Leeds Road in Birstall, Batley, has been faced with several objections from residents who have voiced concerns over parking.

According to the application, the retrospective planning permission relates to the Londis store at 28 to 30 on Leeds Road in Birstall, Batley, where there was the “unauthorised erection of a click and collect facility” on June 8, 2023.

The InPost facility provides a parcel locker service outside of the Londis store, allowing users to drop-off and collect items, according to the InPost website, from 7am to 11pm every day. The application – received on October 18 of this year – however, has been met with several objections from residents, who have voiced concerns over parking and traffic.

One said they “strongly object” to the unit due to an increase in traffic and issues with parking.

They said: “I strongly object to this unit on the grounds that it is causing problems with the heavy flow of traffic so close to a busy junction and it is a disruptive nuisance to those of us who are affected by it on a daily basis.”

Another also cited an increased traffic flow, as well as parked vehicles blocking their driveway and litter as reasons for their objection.

They said: “We have a succession of cars parking up outside our home, many blocking or partially blocking our drive, to drop of[f] parcels. We have an endless succession of transit vans, again many blocking our drive, who come to empty the unit. Transit vans are even arriving after midnight to empty the unit. Yet the shop is only allowed to open between 7am and 10pm to give us local residents some respite from traffic noise etc.”

Another comment also objected to the times at which the facility was being used.

It said: “[The facility] has resulted in more people parking in front of our driveways or sometimes partially blocking the drives. We have been woken by delivery men emptying the boxes after 11pm and before 6.30am.”

According to the Londis website, the store’s opening hours are 7am to 10pm Monday to Friday.

The application can be viewed on the Kirklees Council website by quoting the application number: 2024/62/92992/E