A planning application has been submitted to Kirklees Council for the erection of a residential development in Cleckheaton for up to 67 new dwellings.

The application, submitted by Newett Homes, Martin House and Alistair Richard Wood, is for the “erection of residential development (up to 67 dwellings) with associated access, parking, public open space, landscaping and infrastructure”, and was received by Kirklees Council on September 23.

The application relates to land at Lower Blacup Farm, Lower Blacup, Cleckheaton, BD19 5JB40 and proposes to erect four one-bedroom houses, four two-bedroom houses, 40 three-bedroom houses, and 19 houses with four or more bedrooms.

The application also proposes to create 155 parking spaces as part of the development.

The site, which is not classed as vacant, is currently categorised as having an agricultural use.

Documents submitted alongside the application show that the existing public right of way which runs through the site would be retained. The documents propose extensions to the existing Ashbourne Drive and Ashbourne View to facilitate vehicular access to the proposed development. They also state “the existing access track serving Lower Blacup Farm to the west of the site will be retained as part of the proposed site layout. This track connects with Ashbourne Way to the east of the site, and also accommodates an existing Public Right of Way (PRoW) footpath.”

The proposed development site covers approximately 2.37 hectares and is bordered by industrial land, residential properties, and farmland and buildings.

You can view the full application on the Kirklees Council website by quoting the application number: 2024/62/92727/E