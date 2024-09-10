A former Liversedge pub could be converted into five flats.

Kirklees Council received a planning application to turn the Old Oak, on Bradford Road, into five flats on August 20.

The applicants are proposing to convert the closed pub into a combination of five one-bedroom and two-bedroom flats/maisonettes.

According to the plans, the ground floor would see three one-bedroom flats, each having an open lounge and a kitchen, and a bathroom.

The Old Oak, Bradford Road, Liversedge.

A further two flats, with two bedrooms, have been proposed on the first floor. One of these would extend into the roof, where there would be an en-suite bedroom and space for robes.

The plans are open for public consultation until October 2.

To view the application, visit the Kirklees Council planning portal website, quoting the application number: 2024/62/92362/E