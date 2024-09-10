Planning application: Former Liversedge pub could be converted into five flats

By Adam Cheshire
Published 10th Sep 2024, 06:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A former Liversedge pub could be converted into five flats.

Kirklees Council received a planning application to turn the Old Oak, on Bradford Road, into five flats on August 20.

The applicants are proposing to convert the closed pub into a combination of five one-bedroom and two-bedroom flats/maisonettes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

According to the plans, the ground floor would see three one-bedroom flats, each having an open lounge and a kitchen, and a bathroom.

The Old Oak, Bradford Road, Liversedge.placeholder image
The Old Oak, Bradford Road, Liversedge.

A further two flats, with two bedrooms, have been proposed on the first floor. One of these would extend into the roof, where there would be an en-suite bedroom and space for robes.

The plans are open for public consultation until October 2.

To view the application, visit the Kirklees Council planning portal website, quoting the application number: 2024/62/92362/E

Related topics:LiversedgeKirklees Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice