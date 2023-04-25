News you can trust since 1858
Pinky Promise: Success at the Hair and Beauty Award finals for a Birstall beauty salon

A Birstall-based beauty salon has placed 3rd in Yorkshire and the Humber for the best gel nails in this year’s Hair and Beauty Award finals.

By Jessica Barton
Published 25th Apr 2023, 14:00 BST- 2 min read

Pinky Promise in Birstall, which was set-up in Septmeber 2020 by 21-year-old Olivia Price, has placed 3rd in the regional best gel nails category at this year’s prestigious Hair and Beauty Awards which took place on Friday, April 21.

The salon - which Olivia runs from a self-built garden log cabin - was also nominated for best nail salon, best eyelash extension salon, nail technician of the year, beauty therapist of the year and the Hair and Beauty Awards rising star award, placing in the top 50 in Yorkshire and the Humber for all categories.

Birstall born and bred Olivia, who set up her home-business at just 18-years-old during the first Covid-19 lockdown, says she is “proud” of what she has achieved.

21-year-old Olivia Price, founder of Pinky Promise, went through to the regional round after placing in the top 10 in West Yorkshire.21-year-old Olivia Price, founder of Pinky Promise, went through to the regional round after placing in the top 10 in West Yorkshire.
Talking about the success of the business, Olivia previously said: “My salon has gone from strength to strength, but it still retains the natural freshness that a garden log cabin offers.

“It was very difficult at first, especially with Covid-19 and everything opening and closing, but luckily I had clients from my previous job that stuck with me.

“But, through my reputation and word of mouth I have managed to completely build this business up.”

Talking about the Hair and Beauty awards 2023, Olivial added: “It is a shock how well I have done. I mean I am 21-years-old and I am running the business out of a shed at the end of the day!

Pinky Promise placed 3rd in Yorkshire and the Humber for the best gel nails.Pinky Promise placed 3rd in Yorkshire and the Humber for the best gel nails.
“Some of the salons nominated in these awards are massive so I am really proud of myself.

“Thank you to the Hair and Beauty Awards, all my friends, family and amazing clients for their support.

“The clients have always appreciated my talents as a beauty therapist, but I am proud that the Hair and Beauty Award judges have recognised this as well.

“If it wasn’t for my mum, dad and partner in the first lockdown I wouldn’t be where I am now. They helped me build everything up – thank you.”

Gel nails by Olivia.Gel nails by Olivia.
For more information about Pinky Promise on Copley Hill, Birstall, follow @pinkypromise_beauty on Facebook and Instagram.

For more information about the Hair and Beauty Awards, visit https://hairandbeautyawards.co.uk/

