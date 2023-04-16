Pinky Promise in Birstall, which was set-up in Septmeber 2020 by 21-year-old Olivia Price, has placed in the top 10 in the district at this year’s prestigious Hair and Beauty Awards in five categories, including best gel nails and best eyelash extension salon.

Olivia has also been nominated for nail technician of the year, beauty therapist of the year and the Hair and Beauty Awards rising star award.

Birstall born and bred Olivia, who set up her home-business at just 18-years-old during the first Covid-19 lockdown, says she is ‘delighted’ to have placed at the finals of year's award ceremony which is set to take place on Friday, April 21.

21-year-old Olivia Price, founder of Pinky Promise.

Talking about the success of the business, which she runs from a self-built garden log cabin, Olivia said: “My salon has gone from strength to strength, but it still retains the natural freshness that a garden log cabin offers.

“It was very difficult at first, especially with Covid-19 and everything opening and closing, but luckily I had clients from my previous job that stuck with me.

“Through my reputation and word-of-mouth I have managed to completely build this business up.”

Olivia also took part in the Hair and Beauty Awards last year, where she placed 34th in the beauty therapist category and 47th for the best gel nails.

Talking about the up-coming Hair and Beauty Awards 2023, Olivia added: “These nominations are very exciting for me and the salon - it is amazing.

“It is a shock how well I have done. I mean I am 21-years-old and I am running the business out of a shed at the end of the day!

“Some of the salons nominated in these awards are massive so I am really proud of myself.

“Thank you to all my friends, family and amazing clients for supporting me.

“If it wasn’t for my mum, dad and partner in the first lockdown I wouldn’t be where I am now. They helped me build everything up.”

For more information about Pinky Promise on Copley Hill, Birstall, follow @pinkypromise_beauty on Facebook and Instagram.

The finals of the Hair and Beauty Awards 2023 will take place on Friday, April 21.