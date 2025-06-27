JD Gyms in Batley has been “transformed” thanks to a major refurbishment.

The gym, on Bradford Road, has been completely renovated, bringing a new look and “cutting-edge” upgrades to the facility.

New facilities include:

Custom-built functional rig from renowned fitness supplier Eleiko, kitted out with barbells, plates and a host of accessories, including kettlebells and dumbbells.

Dedicated Hybrid training zone, for workouts which combine cardio and strength exercises.

Treadmills, ski machines, rowing machines with accessories including kettlebells, sandbags and wall balls.

An upgraded strength area offering an extensive range of free-weights, along with ample benches and plate-loaded equipment, designed to accommodate all fitness levels – from beginners to seasoned gym-goers.

A wider range of modern cardio equipment, including treadmills, cross-trainers, rowing machines, and exercise bikes.

A dedicated lower-body workout space with equipment from Booty Builder, created for members to work out comfortably and specifically target lower body muscles.

JD Gyms CEO, Alun Peacock, said:

“We are thrilled to have transformed our gym in Batley. The upgraded facility is

designed to meet evolving demands and reflects what matters most to our members.

“Their feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, and we’re excited to see the local community take full advantage of the enhanced space.”

For a limited time, new members can enjoy their first month for just £5 by signing up at

www.jdgyms.co.uk/batley

Take a look inside the newly “transformed” JD Gyms in Batley.

JD Gyms The gym, on Bradford Road, Batley, has been completely renovated, bringing a new look and "cutting-edge" upgrades to the facility.

JD Gyms Inside the newly-refurbished JD Gyms in Batley.

JD Gyms Inside the newly-refurbished JD Gyms in Batley.

JD Gyms Inside the newly-refurbished JD Gyms in Batley.