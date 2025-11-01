Katie Armstrong, who has run the popular pub on Dunbottle Lane for the past four months, asked customers for their feedback before giving them the deciding vote on the final colour now adorning the walls inside.

“It has taken some doing,” Katie told the Reporter Series. “We decided we wanted to give it a facelift and bring some colour back into it to brighten it up a little bit.

“A bit of feedback from customers was that it was a little bit dark before, so we asked the customers and they had the deciding vote. It has had a lot of good feedback.”

She added: “It’s really important so people know that it’s different and that I’m taking pride in how the place looks and that I’m wanting to make it my own and have people appreciate and enjoy it as much as I do.”

Upcoming events at the Old Colonial include: Bonfire night on Saturday, November 1; music bingo on Friday, November 7, live music from Woody The String Man on Saturday, November 8; and live music from Lily Cooke on Friday, November 21.

Here are some photos from the makeover at the Old Colonial.

1 . The Old Colonial The Old Colonial on Dunbottle Lane has been "brightened up".

2 . The Old Colonial The bar at the Old Colonial.

3 . The Old Colonial Seating area with the fresh paint on the walls.

4 . The Old Colonial Inside the new-look Old Colonial, Mirfield.