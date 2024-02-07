News you can trust since 1858
Take a look at these brilliant photos from February’s Cleckheaton Farmer’s and Artisan Market.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 7th Feb 2024, 06:00 GMT

The event is held on the first Saturday of each month with numerous stalls selling a diverse range of local produce and goodies, from vegetables, meats, fish and pies to cakes, dog treats and jewellery.

The market is located at St John’s car park, on Bradford Road, next to Cleckheaton Town Hall.

For stall enquiries, email [email protected] or call 01484 225930.

The next Cleckheaton Farmers and Artisan Market is due to be held on Saturday, March 2, 9am to 1pm.

Ellie Winn at the Bad Dog Bakery stall at Cleckheaton Farmer's and Artisan Market.

1. Cleckheaton Farmer's and Artisan Market

Ellie Winn at the Bad Dog Bakery stall at Cleckheaton Farmer's and Artisan Market. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Lucy Chapman and John O'Donnell tasting O'Donnell's Moonshine.

2. Cleckheaton Farmer's and Artisan Market

Lucy Chapman and John O'Donnell tasting O'Donnell's Moonshine. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Kam Sian at India Express.

3. Cleckheaton Farmer's and Artisan Market

Kam Sian at India Express. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Marina Quays Fisheries at the monthly market event.

4. Cleckheaton Farmer's and Artisan Market

Marina Quays Fisheries at the monthly market event. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

