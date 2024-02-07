The event is held on the first Saturday of each month with numerous stalls selling a diverse range of local produce and goodies, from vegetables, meats, fish and pies to cakes, dog treats and jewellery.

The market is located at St John’s car park, on Bradford Road, next to Cleckheaton Town Hall.

For stall enquiries, email [email protected] or call 01484 225930.

The next Cleckheaton Farmers and Artisan Market is due to be held on Saturday, March 2, 9am to 1pm.

Take a look at these brilliant photos from February’s Cleckheaton Farmers and Artisan Market.

1 . Cleckheaton Farmer's and Artisan Market Ellie Winn at the Bad Dog Bakery stall at Cleckheaton Farmer's and Artisan Market. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photo Sales

2 . Cleckheaton Farmer's and Artisan Market Lucy Chapman and John O'Donnell tasting O'Donnell's Moonshine. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photo Sales

3 . Cleckheaton Farmer's and Artisan Market Kam Sian at India Express. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photo Sales