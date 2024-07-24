Led by Peter Quinn, a cancer patient who sings for charity, adults, as well as children, took to the microphone at the Bradford Road superstore to raise important funds and awareness for the charity.

Simone Rosly, charity champion for Batley Tesco, said: “It all started a few years ago when Peter visited our store to raise money for Children With Cancer. When we asked him to come back we ended up asking him again and, in half a dozen visits, we’ve collected £6,000.

“He has done amazing, along with the whole team. It’s phenomenal. He is wonderful. He gets members of the public up to sing, as well as some of our colleagues. It just lifts the spirits in the shop. It’s just really, really nice.

“And it’s all for a good cause. It breaks my heart. He has had cancer himself and he’s written a book. It is something really positive. It raises so much money and people enjoy it. It is phenomenal what he does.”

Peter said: “I love to get people to come up and sing. And as well as adults and kids we’ve now got staff at the store to sing for us.

“Most kids are fearless and they know the words to lots of modern songs. What we’re doing makes each collection interactive, so we engage with the public and get them to help with fundraising.

“Thanks to Simone we’ve raised a huge amount. I sing at other Tesco’s but Batley’s £6,000 is way better than anywhere else. In just one day we collected £900 there!”

Check out these fabulous photos from the singing fundraising efforts at Batley Tesco.

1 . IMG-20240710-WA0001.jpg Staff and customers at Batley Tesco are celebrating after raising over £6,000 for Children With Cancer UK.Photo: SUB Photo Sales

2 . Singing for charity Customers and staff at Batley Tesco helped to raise money for Children With Cancer UK by singing at the front of the store.Photo: SUB Photo Sales

3 . Singing their hearts out "Fearless" children, as well as adults, took to the microphone to help raise money for the cause.Photo: SUB Photo Sales

4 . Batley Tesco Batley Tesco staff bravely belted out some tunes too.Photo: SUB Photo Sales