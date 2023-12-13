A retail store in Batley has teamed up with a grocery delivery app to provide some Christmas cheer during December by giving away a Party Bundle for just one pence.

The special offer, from Snappy Shopper, is available at Notay’s Convenience Store, Oakhill Road, Batley, from now up until Christmas Eve.

The bundle, which is worth an actual price of £13, includes, but is not limited to, a 1L bottle of Coca-Cola, a 1L bottle of lemonade, one box of Maltesers, one pack of salted peanuts, one pack of Pringles crisps and one chocolate orange.

Mike Callachan, CEO of Snappy Shopper, commented: “I'm delighted to present our 1p Party Bundle for the festive season. Christmas is a time of togetherness and joy, but we understand the strain on wallets.

“We aim to spread the holiday spirit by making these festive delights accessible to everyone.”