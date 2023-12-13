Party Bundle! Batley store teams up with Snappy Shopper to provide Christmas cheer - for just one pence!
The special offer, from Snappy Shopper, is available at Notay’s Convenience Store, Oakhill Road, Batley, from now up until Christmas Eve.
The bundle, which is worth an actual price of £13, includes, but is not limited to, a 1L bottle of Coca-Cola, a 1L bottle of lemonade, one box of Maltesers, one pack of salted peanuts, one pack of Pringles crisps and one chocolate orange.
Mike Callachan, CEO of Snappy Shopper, commented: “I'm delighted to present our 1p Party Bundle for the festive season. Christmas is a time of togetherness and joy, but we understand the strain on wallets.
“We aim to spread the holiday spirit by making these festive delights accessible to everyone.”
Customers wanting to access the saver bundle need to download the Snappy Shopper app, search for their local store running the bundle, add the bundle to their basket and use code NEWPARTY at checkout.