Owner of Heckmondwike-based bed specialists expands with e-commerce retailer asset acquisition
The business has acquired stock and intellectual property from the Dorchester-based firm, which specialises in children's bedroom furniture, upholstery, cabinets, and outdoor furniture.
Ashley Hainsworth, founder and director of Flair Furniture and Bed Kingdom, said:
“We’ve had a promising few years in terms of business growth, and this asset acquisition paves the way for us to expand laterally. It’s a great opportunity for us to branch out and work alongside new and existing suppliers.
“We already have a strong digital presence for children’s beds through one of our biggest brands, Bed Kingdom, so acquiring Cuckooland’s website and assets made sense. We’re pleased to be in a position to nurture and expand this exceptional brand.”
Bed Kingdom was founded in 2011 and specialises in children’s beds as part of a broad bedroom furniture offer.
The online retailer’s founder began selling mattresses online with an investment of just £400 while studying at Huddersfield University and now employs 28 people.
Last year, the company made the Sunday Times Top 100 list after achieving a 76.06 per cent average annual sales growth over the past three years.
To bolster its rapid growth, the e-commerce group opened a new 70,000 sq ft facility last year to house stock and become the main distribution site for its brands.
Most recently, Flair Furniture was named in the Yorkshire Fastest 50 Companies list for 2024, an initiative from The Yorkshire Post and law firm Ward Hadaway to celebrate the region's fastest-growing, privately owned companies.