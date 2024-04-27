Levon Hall, marketing manager, Gurvinder Bhatha, marketplace manager andAshley Hainsworth, founder of Flair Furniture and Bed Kingdom.

The business has acquired stock and intellectual property from the Dorchester-based firm, which specialises in children's bedroom furniture, upholstery, cabinets, and outdoor furniture.

Ashley Hainsworth, founder and director of Flair Furniture and Bed Kingdom, said:

“We’ve had a promising few years in terms of business growth, and this asset acquisition paves the way for us to expand laterally. It’s a great opportunity for us to branch out and work alongside new and existing suppliers.

“We already have a strong digital presence for children’s beds through one of our biggest brands, Bed Kingdom, so acquiring Cuckooland’s website and assets made sense. We’re pleased to be in a position to nurture and expand this exceptional brand.”

Bed Kingdom was founded in 2011 and specialises in children’s beds as part of a broad bedroom furniture offer.

The online retailer’s founder began selling mattresses online with an investment of just £400 while studying at Huddersfield University and now employs 28 people.

Last year, the company made the Sunday Times Top 100 list after achieving a 76.06 per cent average annual sales growth over the past three years.

To bolster its rapid growth, the e-commerce group opened a new 70,000 sq ft facility last year to house stock and become the main distribution site for its brands.