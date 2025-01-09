Osavi awarded International Superior Taste Award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Yorkshire-based Osavi, a leading provider of science-backed health and wellness products, has received a Superior Taste Award by the International Taste Institute for their Super Omega 2900mg Omega 3 natural lemon flavour.

Super Taste status is given to products that are judged to be well made, balanced, and delicious, from a panel of 250 independent professional chefs and sommeliers.

Osavi’s Super Omega 2900mg Omega 3 fish oil is extracted from sustainably fished pelagic fish, providing a high concentration of essential unsaturated fatty acids EPA and DHA that help to maintain normal heart function.

Marta Krupa, Product Leader, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to receive the Superior Taste Award from the International Taste Institute. This recognition means so much to us because it reflects our passion for creating products that not only support health but also taste great.

“Our Super Omega 2900mg Omega 3 fish oil was created with care and dedication from our team to quality and sustainability, and it is incredibly rewarding to know that it’s been recognised by a panel of experts. We could not be more excited to share this achievement with our customers and continue bringing them the very best.”

Learn more about Osavi’s Super Omega 2900mg Omega 3 fish oil, including its range of health benefits and recommended use on Osavi’s website.

Osavi is a leading provider of high-quality health and wellness products designed to empower individuals to live healthier, happier lives. The brand offers a range of innovative health products backed by scientific research and formulated with premium ingredients.