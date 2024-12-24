Lots of new businesses have been popping up around the district in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen - from stylish bars to snooker clubs, and dog groomers to handmade giftware shops.
Here we take a look at just some of the businesses which have opened in North Kirklees in 2024.
We also give a sneak preview of what is in store for 2025.
1. The Canine Grooming Studio
Owned by Natalie Wood, who has been in the dog grooming industry for 23 years, the Canine Grooming Studio, which caters for cats as well as dogs, opened in January and delivers services such as full grooms, teeth cleaning and nail clipping, as well as advising on dietary requirements and training. https://www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk/business/the-canine-grooming-studio-shear-delight-as-new-dog-grooming-business-opens-in-birstall-4473456 Photo: Jim Fitton
2. Emporium Snooker Lounge
Emporium Snooker Lounge, based on the second floor of Hickwell Mills on Hick Lane in Batley, opened to the public on Saturday, February 10. https://www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk/business/right-on-cue-new-welcoming-snooker-and-pool-lounge-comes-to-batley-4528477 Photo: Jim Fitton
3. Shelley & Co
Shelly and Co, a “one-stop” ladies shop on Commercial Street, Batley, opened its doors on Monday, March 18. The shop is a tribute to Michelle Shelton who sadly passed away before she got to see her daughter, Sophie Tai, fully set up the new business which offers floors dedicated to female fashion, as well as skin care treatments. https://www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk/business/i-have-named-it-in-her-memory-new-batley-clothing-shop-opens-in-tribute-to-owners-mum-4570142 Photo: Jim Fitton
4. PureGym
PureGym opened its doors of its brand-new facility in Dewsbury in April, offering people “the opportunity to access affordable, high-quality fitness facilities through PureGym’s flagship low cost, zero contract memberships”. https://www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk/health/in-pictures-take-a-look-inside-dewsburys-new-puregym-open-247-4597255 Photo: James McCauley
