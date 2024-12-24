3 . Shelley & Co

Shelly and Co, a “one-stop” ladies shop on Commercial Street, Batley, opened its doors on Monday, March 18. The shop is a tribute to Michelle Shelton who sadly passed away before she got to see her daughter, Sophie Tai, fully set up the new business which offers floors dedicated to female fashion, as well as skin care treatments. https://www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk/business/i-have-named-it-in-her-memory-new-batley-clothing-shop-opens-in-tribute-to-owners-mum-4570142 Photo: Jim Fitton