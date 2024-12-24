There have been plenty of new shops and businesses that have started up in North Kirklees over the past 12 months.There have been plenty of new shops and businesses that have started up in North Kirklees over the past 12 months.
There have been plenty of new shops and businesses that have started up in North Kirklees over the past 12 months.

Open for business: Here are 12 of the new businesses that have opened in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen in 2024 including gym, ladies fashion shop, dog groomers and snooker lounge - with a ten-pin bowling alley and artisan retail outlet set for 2025

By Adam Cheshire
Published 24th Dec 2024, 06:00 GMT
There have been plenty of new shops and businesses that have started up in North Kirklees over the past 12 months.

Lots of new businesses have been popping up around the district in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen - from stylish bars to snooker clubs, and dog groomers to handmade giftware shops.

Here we take a look at just some of the businesses which have opened in North Kirklees in 2024.

We also give a sneak preview of what is in store for 2025.

Owned by Natalie Wood, who has been in the dog grooming industry for 23 years, the Canine Grooming Studio, which caters for cats as well as dogs, opened in January and delivers services such as full grooms, teeth cleaning and nail clipping, as well as advising on dietary requirements and training. https://www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk/business/the-canine-grooming-studio-shear-delight-as-new-dog-grooming-business-opens-in-birstall-4473456

1. The Canine Grooming Studio

Owned by Natalie Wood, who has been in the dog grooming industry for 23 years, the Canine Grooming Studio, which caters for cats as well as dogs, opened in January and delivers services such as full grooms, teeth cleaning and nail clipping, as well as advising on dietary requirements and training. https://www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk/business/the-canine-grooming-studio-shear-delight-as-new-dog-grooming-business-opens-in-birstall-4473456 Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
Emporium Snooker Lounge, based on the second floor of Hickwell Mills on Hick Lane in Batley, opened to the public on Saturday, February 10. https://www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk/business/right-on-cue-new-welcoming-snooker-and-pool-lounge-comes-to-batley-4528477

2. Emporium Snooker Lounge

Emporium Snooker Lounge, based on the second floor of Hickwell Mills on Hick Lane in Batley, opened to the public on Saturday, February 10. https://www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk/business/right-on-cue-new-welcoming-snooker-and-pool-lounge-comes-to-batley-4528477 Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
Shelly and Co, a “one-stop” ladies shop on Commercial Street, Batley, opened its doors on Monday, March 18. The shop is a tribute to Michelle Shelton who sadly passed away before she got to see her daughter, Sophie Tai, fully set up the new business which offers floors dedicated to female fashion, as well as skin care treatments. https://www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk/business/i-have-named-it-in-her-memory-new-batley-clothing-shop-opens-in-tribute-to-owners-mum-4570142

3. Shelley & Co

Shelly and Co, a “one-stop” ladies shop on Commercial Street, Batley, opened its doors on Monday, March 18. The shop is a tribute to Michelle Shelton who sadly passed away before she got to see her daughter, Sophie Tai, fully set up the new business which offers floors dedicated to female fashion, as well as skin care treatments. https://www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk/business/i-have-named-it-in-her-memory-new-batley-clothing-shop-opens-in-tribute-to-owners-mum-4570142 Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
PureGym opened its doors of its brand-new facility in Dewsbury in April, offering people “the opportunity to access affordable, high-quality fitness facilities through PureGym’s flagship low cost, zero contract memberships”. https://www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk/health/in-pictures-take-a-look-inside-dewsburys-new-puregym-open-247-4597255

4. PureGym

PureGym opened its doors of its brand-new facility in Dewsbury in April, offering people “the opportunity to access affordable, high-quality fitness facilities through PureGym’s flagship low cost, zero contract memberships”. https://www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk/health/in-pictures-take-a-look-inside-dewsburys-new-puregym-open-247-4597255 Photo: James McCauley

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BatleyDewsburyMirfieldNorth Kirklees
News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice