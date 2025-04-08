On air and on top: Radio station wins again at annual awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It's been another successful year for a Dewsbury-based charity radio station after it clinched two trophies in the latest industry awards.

HWD Hospital Radio entertains hospital patients and staff at Mid Yorkshire Trust hospitals in Dewsbury, Wakefield and Pontefract and triumphed once more at this year's awards run by the national Hospital Broadcasting Association (HBA), held in Hinckley, Leicestershire.

Rebecca Owen joined the station just over a year ago and co-presents with Glynn Jaine on a Monday evening. This is her first award, with a sliver in the Best Newcomer category.

She said: "I enjoy making people smile on a Monday night. The show is a lot of fun and it's lovely to know that I cheer people up. It's an honour to be recognised in this field as there are many wonderful presenters who share the same passion for great radio."

Behind the mic: radio presenter Rebecca Owen

The judges loved Rebecca’s warmth and great sense of fun that came cascading out of the speaker. "A lovely, natural. presenter."

Thursday night Rock Show presenter Simon Parrock was awarded silver in the Best Specialist Show category. He first joined HWD Hospital Radio when he was a teenager and has been presenting his current show for around 14 years. "I'm delighted to be able to showcase rock music to to listeners each week and talk about the artists I love," he said.

Judges said they loved Simon's style and felt it really suited the genre of the show. "He was engaging and knowledgeable. A great listen."

