The Old Shoulder of Mutton, on Upper Road, has a guide price of £240,000.

The listing, on Rightmove, states: “This unique development provides a buyer with an opportunity to convert a stunning character building into two modern homes and also construct a new detached dwelling and garages.

“Conversion works on the former public house are underway and feature new windows and installation of most of the ground floor layout.

“The first floor accommodation remains open plan and has been stripped back to the brickwork.

“We understand the most recent site works include a retaining wall to the rear, land drainage, and levelling of the adjoining land.

“Interested parties should carry out their own due diligence in assessing the works completed and remaining.”

Bidding opens at 10am on Tuesday, February 27 and ends at 3.06pm on Wednesday, February 28 and can be accessed via auctioneer Pugh’s website: https://www.pugh-auctions.com/property/34833

