OFR Consultants strengthens employee ownership with new Employee Ownership Trust

OFR Consultants, one of the UK’s leading independent fire engineering consultancies with offices in Leeds, has transitioned to an Employee-Ownership Trust (EOT) model, with an employee-owned trust acquiring a controlling stake in the company.

The company will also continue to operate it’s Enterprise Management Incentive (EMI) share option scheme, ensuring that colleagues can benefit both collectively and individually from OFR’s success.

This dual approach reinforces OFR’s long-term independence, empowers its people, and demonstrates a commitment to rewarding employees at all levels of the business.

What this means for clients?

Clients can expect the same trusted teams, high-quality service and innovative fire engineering solutions. The move strengthens governance and safeguards the independence that underpins OFR’s reputation, with no change to contracts or delivery.

What this means for our people?

Every OFR colleague is now a beneficiary of the trust, with their interests represented by employee representatives on the Board of the Trust. This model means employees have a greater voice in how the business is run, as well as a share in its success. By retaining our EMI scheme, we continue to recognise individual contribution and leadership potential.

Together, these initiatives ensure that all employees have a stake in OFR’s future – both collectively and personally.

Why we chose this model

From day one, OFR has valued independence, collaboration and long-term relationships. By combining the EOT with the EMI scheme, the company is safeguarding those values while creating opportunities for every employee to share in its growth.

“Evolving into a partly owned EOT secures the best path forward for shareholders and staff. It safeguards our entrepreneurial spirit, guarantees independence, and ensures we keep delivering outstanding projects while leading the fire engineering discipline," said founder, Sam Liptrott.

Graduate fire engineer Antonela Colic, said: “The new model offers employees the chance to share in the company’s growth and rewards and supports OFRs intention to inclusivity in every aspect. As a young professional, this change gives me freedom to learn without the need to aim for an executive position to enjoy meaningful rewards. It’s a structure that values and rewards technical contribution and expertise, without needing to step into CEO or managerial roles and just climbing the ladder.”

Looking ahead:

As we move into our tenth operating year, employee ownership marks a new chapter for OFR consultants – one where the business continues to be owned by its people, for its people, while continuing to deliver world-class pre-eminent fire safety expertise to protect people, property and the planet.