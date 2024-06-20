O2 shop closed down, South Street, Dewsbury

O2 have confirmed that their store in Dewsbury has closed for good.

The store, on South Street, is now permanently closed, and follows the decision by Greggs to close one of their outlets in the town.

An O2 spokesperson said: “To ensure we deliver the great service O2 customers expect in a competitive environment, we sometimes need to evaluate how our business operates, including reviewing our store estate.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...