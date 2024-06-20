O2 confirms their Dewsbury store has closed permanently
O2 have confirmed that their store in Dewsbury has closed for good.
The store, on South Street, is now permanently closed, and follows the decision by Greggs to close one of their outlets in the town.
An O2 spokesperson said: “To ensure we deliver the great service O2 customers expect in a competitive environment, we sometimes need to evaluate how our business operates, including reviewing our store estate.
“Having taken a number of factors into consideration, and following a consultation period, we have taken the decision to close the store in Dewsbury.”