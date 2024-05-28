Noticed anything different about your McDonald's burger? Wakefield and Dewsbury restaurants trial new beef products

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wakefield and Dewsbury McDonalds have been trialling ‘new and improved’ beef products ahead of a national launch.

Five Yorkshire restaurants, including Wakefield Snowhill and Dewsbury Shaw Cross along with Huddersfield Gallagher Retail Park, Leeds Road and Kirkgate, have bee taking part in the new taste trial Since September 2023.

As McDonald’s celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, the beloved fan favourites Big Mac®, Quarter Pounder™ with Cheese and its classic Cheeseburger variations including double and triple, have been given a taste change.

McDonald’s has made small modifications to the way it cooks and prepares its much-loved beef burgers, enhancing all the elements customers enjoy most, from adding onions to patties at the grill for extra flavour, to changing the sear of the beef patties.

The changes include:

Beef Patties – A tighter sear on the grill, resulting in hotter and juicier beef patties.

Grilled Onions – New processes involve adding white onions to the grill for extra flavour.*

*Only applies to Cheeseburger variations and Big Mac®

Lettuce – Fresh lettuce straight from the fridge for that extra snap, crunch, and clean taste.**

**Only applies to Big Mac®

Meltier Cheese – Hotter beef patties guarantee that the cheese oozes over the sides, creating an even smoother texture.

New Buns – A new brioche-style recipe for a soft and pillowy textured bun – freshly toasted to order for the perfect golden brown outer crunch.

Franchisee Matthew Pitchforth said: “As we celebrate McDonald’s 50th anniversary in the UK, we were excited to be given the chance to trial and introduce our enhanced classic beef burgers to the local community.

"We’re constantly innovating and improving our menu and we found that a collection of complementary small improvements to the iconic burgers make a significant difference to the flavour.

"Another big part of this transition has been around our restaurant teams and how we can support them in delivering the best possible customer experience.

"It’s great to hear that customers in Huddersfield and wider visitors across Yorkshire are enjoying the new and improved products”.