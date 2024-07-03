Notay's Convenience Store owner Surjeet Notay, right, with his father on the day of the shop's 48th anniversary, Wednesday, June 26.

A popular corner shop in Batley has been celebrating its 48th anniversary.

Notay’s Convenience Store, situated on Oakhill Road, has been serving the local community for nearly half-a-century and to mark their 48th birthday, on Wednesday, June 26, owner Surjeet Notay slashed prices of selected items to match their 1976 costs - the year when the store first opened.

In a special tribute to his late grandfather, Mr. Notay and his father donned shirts, jackets and ties, echoing the attire worn when the shop first opened its doors nearly five decades ago.

Mr. Notay said: “Founded by my grandparents in 1976, we are proud to have served the local community for almost fifty years. Their legacy lives on as we continue to strive for excellence and improve every day.

“To honour the occasion, we both dressed in suits as a tribute to my grandad, who always wore one when working in the shop.

“Thank you to all our loyal customers for their support over the years. Here’s to many more years of serving the community.”

To celebrate the store’s birthday in style, Notay’s - in collaboration with home delivery app Snappy Shopper - rolled back prices to the 1970s, offering two litres of milk for 36p, bread for 19p, Coca-Cola for 9p, and Cadbury Freddo for just 2p.

“The store was originally opened by my late grandparents, who had never run a shop before,” Mr. Notay added.

“While it was a family business and we all mucked in, my dad took over the shop in 1993, and I got involved in decision-making in 1999. My best memories involve learning and working with my grandparents, who taught me how to use the old cash register.

“We are proud to celebrate 48 years in Batley.”

