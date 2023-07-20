Weather warnings have been issued, primarily, for Britons travelling to southern Europe, in particular Spain, Italy and Greece, with temperatures expected to be consistently in the high 30s and lows 40s going into August across those popular tourist resorts.

And travel agents in our borough have given some useful advice to families and customers travelling to the affected countries.

Jo Richards, owner of Tivoli Travel on Huddersfield Road in Mirfield, said:

Jo Richards at Tivoli Travel, Mirfield.

“Advice is the usual - drink plenty, take some high factor cream and stay out of the sun in the middle of the day, maybe a bit earlier now, probably from around 11am until 4pm.

“And don’t drink loads of alcohol.”

A spokesperson for Total Travel in Heckmondwike said:

“We would advise them to keep hydrated as much as possible, make sure sun cream is applied regularly and, where possible, if it is too hot, keep in the shade to cool down.”

Total Travel in Heckmondwike.

But, despite the high temperatures, both agencies have insisted that they haven’t received any negative feedback from clients regarding the excessive heat.

Jo said: “We had a client come back from the Canary Islands and they said it was fine as there was a nice breeze. None of our clients have really been affected by it.

“It’s a matter of choice. We haven’t had any complaints about it to be honest. I just think, because we’re having such a miserable time here, people are looking for last-minute holidays and are wanting to get away from this miserable low pressure that we have got at the moment.”

Total Travel confirmed they had not received any “feedback from people who have been to say it was too hot,” and that “the temperatures have had no impact on when customers are looking for a holiday at all,” and that “a wide mix of destinations are being booked.”