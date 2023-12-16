Santa Claus will still be able to visit chimneyless houses at new development sites in Dewsbury and Cleckheaton this Christmas - thanks to some ‘magic keys’ provided by Barratt Homes Yorkshire West.

The local homebuilder is helping Father Christmas deliver festive cheer at Lockwood Fields in Chidswell and Wadsworth Gardens in Cleckheaton by giving away the special keys for children whose houses don’t have a chimney.

Families with youngsters who live at the developments and in the surrounding areas can visit the sites’ sales offices throughout December to collect their key to help make sure Santa can still deliver some seasonal magic, despite not using his traditional entrance way this Christmas Eve.

Sam Wood, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Yorkshire West said: “We want to ensure that every child knows Santa can reach them this Christmas Eve, including the children who live in houses without chimneys, like our new homes at Lockwood Fields.

“We are urging children to visit our sales office with their parents to pick up their free ‘magic key’ before December 24 so everyone can have a wonderful Christmas!”