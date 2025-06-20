Discover how to unlock hundreds of NHS careers beyond doctors and nurses 🏥

Healthcare has become one of the most popular career choices among teenagers.

But this surge in enthusiasm isn’t translating into enough NHS jobs, according to a new report, and more than 100,000 roles remain vacant, threatening the future of Britain’s health service.

Despite the NHS being the fourth largest employer worldwide, chronic staffing shortages persist, with agency staff costing the NHS £2 billion annually and concerns that vacancies could soar to 360,000 by 2036.

While young people overwhelmingly want to work in healthcare, most only know about a handful of roles like doctors and nurses.

This lack of awareness leaves more than 350 vital NHS career paths — from pharmacy technicians to community care workers — overlooked.

If you’re interested in starting a career with the NHS, here’s what you need to know about how to apply and what opportunities are out there.

(Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) | Getty Images

More than just doctors and nurses

While doctors and nurses are arguable the most well-known NHS roles, the health system offers a broad range of jobs that you may not have considered, including:

Pharmacy Technicians

Mental Health Workers

Physiotherapists

Health Care Assistants

Administrative and support roles

Apprenticeships and internships

This is just a handful of the diverse roles that often go overlooked by those looking to work in the healthcare system.

How to find and apply for NHS jobs

To find NHS job opportunities, visit the official NHS Jobs website, which lists all current vacancies in your country. You can search by location, job type, and specialty.

To search NHS jobs in your country, click on the following links:

The NHS also offers thousands of apprenticeships every year — a fantastic way to earn while you learn. There are also supported internships for young people with learning difficulties.

NHS trusts sometimes advertise roles directly on their own websites. Research trusts in your area for additional opportunities.

Many schools and colleges work with NHS employers to provide guidance and work experience opportunities. Speak to your careers advisor for support.

Tips for applying

Research the role: Understand the skills and qualifications required. Some roles require degrees, while others offer training on the job.

Prepare your application: Follow application instructions carefully. Tailor your CV and cover letter to highlight your relevant skills and passion for healthcare.

Be ready for interviews: NHS interviews often include questions about teamwork, communication, and patient care. Prepare examples that show your abilities.

Consider volunteering: Gaining experience through volunteering can strengthen your application and give you insight into NHS work.