Newly transformed in-store cafe at The Range in Birstall set to open this week
Cafe Eighty Nine, based within the store at Birstall Retail Park, will open on Friday, October 18.
Named after the retailer’s first year of trading, the new cafe will feature a fresh continental style interior scheme offering customers a ‘village green’ meeting space with cooked-to-order food and premium barista-made hot drinks.
In celebration of the new establishment, kids get to eat free over the course of the opening weekend (Friday, Saturday and Sunday, October 18 to – 20) with a variety of kids' favourite foods available, including a cooked breakfast, fish fingers and chips, and sausage and chips. A child’s meal will be free with each purchase of an adult main meal.
CEO of The Range, Alex Simpkin, said: “At The Range we have committed to refurbish a number of stores up and down the country and Birstall is one of many to benefit from this stunning new cafe.
“We are incredibly proud of the space, not only does it enable local shoppers to dine affordably pre or post shop but they get to do so in bright, modern new surroundings.
“A lot of time has been spent making sure that the food and drinks offering provides customers with brilliant quality, while keeping prices affordable.”
The extensive new menu consists of an all-day English breakfast with a vegetarian option available for just £3.99, alongside an array of family favourites, including pizzas for £5.49 and burgers, curries and lasagnas for £6.49.
