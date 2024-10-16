Cafe Eighty Nine, based within The Range at Birstall Retail Park, will open on Friday, October 18.

A newly transformed in-store cafe at The Range in Birstall will officially open at the end of this week.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cafe Eighty Nine, based within the store at Birstall Retail Park, will open on Friday, October 18.

Named after the retailer’s first year of trading, the new cafe will feature a fresh continental style interior scheme offering customers a ‘village green’ meeting space with cooked-to-order food and premium barista-made hot drinks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In celebration of the new establishment, kids get to eat free over the course of the opening weekend (Friday, Saturday and Sunday, October 18 to – 20) with a variety of kids' favourite foods available, including a cooked breakfast, fish fingers and chips, and sausage and chips. A child’s meal will be free with each purchase of an adult main meal.

CEO of The Range, Alex Simpkin, said: “At The Range we have committed to refurbish a number of stores up and down the country and Birstall is one of many to benefit from this stunning new cafe.

“We are incredibly proud of the space, not only does it enable local shoppers to dine affordably pre or post shop but they get to do so in bright, modern new surroundings.

“A lot of time has been spent making sure that the food and drinks offering provides customers with brilliant quality, while keeping prices affordable.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The extensive new menu consists of an all-day English breakfast with a vegetarian option available for just £3.99, alongside an array of family favourites, including pizzas for £5.49 and burgers, curries and lasagnas for £6.49.

Light bites, such as salads, jacket potatoes and toasties are also available for customers who want a quick bite to eat.

In addition to the cooked to order menu, Café Eighty Nine offers a full range of premium barista coffees including, cappuccinos, lattes, espressos and mochas, with prices starting from just £1.95.