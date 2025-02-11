A new charity shop has opened in Heckmondwike town centre.

A new Yorkshire Cancer Research charity shop opened on Northgate today (Tuesday).

It is expected to raise £125,000 every year to fund research that helps prevent, diagnose and treat cancer.

Dawn Harrison, Heckmondwike Shop Manager at Yorkshire Cancer Research, said: “It’s exciting to be opening a Yorkshire Cancer Research shop in Heckmondwike, giving people in the town the opportunity to support vital cancer research and services in Yorkshire.

"Heckmondwike has a fantastic community, and the Yorkshire Cancer Research team is buzzing with excitement to meet new friendly faces.

"Knowing the shop will help make a real difference to people with cancer in Yorkshire motivates me to get up every morning and do

what I do.”

Mary Walton, Retail Area Manager at Yorkshire Cancer Research, said: “The Yorkshire Cancer Research team welcomes donations of high-quality, second-hand items including clothing and homewares.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for people in Heckmondwike to help save the planet, free up space in your home, and support the charity in helping more people survive cancer.”

Tony Graham, Director of Retail and Operations at Yorkshire Cancer Research, said: “The opening of the Heckmondwike shop marks a vital step in the charity’s mission to have a shop on every high street in Yorkshire.

"Since the opening of the first Yorkshire Cancer Research shop in Northallerton in 1965, people in Yorkshire have shopped, donated and volunteered to raise crucial funds to support life-saving cancer research and services.

"Thanks to them, the charity can continue to bring pioneering discoveries and cancer experts to Yorkshire.”