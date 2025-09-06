A new furniture retailer - Nkuku - has opened at Redbrick Mill in Batley.

A new furniture store has opened at Redbrick Mill in Batley.

Nkuku, a UK-based ethical homeware and lifestyle brand, opened at Redbrick, based on Bradford Road, on August 21.

Founded in 2003, Nkuku is known for creating thoughtfully designed and beautifully crafted furniture and home accessories honouring traditional skills, made from natural, reclaimed and recycled materials.

James Lowe, CEO of Nkuku, comments:

“Redbrick is a destination that champions design integrity and quality, making it a natural home for Nkuku.

“This move forms a central part of our strategy to bring our collections to more people across the UK, building on the success of our flagship Lifestyle Store and Café in Devon.”

Alastair Bailey, Managing Director of Redbrick, added:

“Nkuku brings a thoughtful, design-led approach to interiors, underpinned by a strong commitment to ethical craftsmanship.

“Their unique blend of style, storytelling and sustainability makes them a natural fit for Redbrick. We’re delighted to welcome them into our community of interior brands and are confident they’ll resonate deeply with our visitors.”

Spanning 2,100sqft, Nkuku’s new store showcases its full range of signature collections, including hand-blown glassware, hand-carved sustainable mango wood furniture, soft furnishings and more.