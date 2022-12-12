Rajas, part of the original business franchise, which was founded in Bradford in 2001, held its grand opening on Friday at its latest site on Huddersfield Road, and the owners, Mohammed Sohaib, Majid Hussain and Zirak Nafiz, have pledged “to do all we can for our community” during the cost of living crisis.

Customers who turned out on the first day of trading were treated to special offers of one piece chicken and chips for 99p and cheeseburger and chips for the same price.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The takeaway was officially opened by the Mayor of Kirklees Coun Masood Ahmed.

Rajas owners, Zirak Nafiz, Majid Hussain and Mohammed Sohaib.

Mr Sohaib said: “It’s very exciting. We’re looking forward to a new venture within Dewsbury. It is something that has been in the pipeline for a long time. We are part of the original Raja’s and this is our first franchise in Dewsbury with the hope of serving our community.

“Obviously with fuel prices and the cost of living, we want to do all we can for our community, just to show them that we are here and we will support them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is a real sense of community and that is something that we are really passionate about. We are all about helping and supporting the community, whether that is a community-led incentive or charitable work or us actively leading a programme in the community, that is something we have done for a number of years.

“It is part of our make-up, part of our heritage and part of our DNA and is something we will continue to keep working towards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

People queue outside Ravensthorpe's latest takeaway, Rajas, ahead of the grand opening.

“The Mayor is someone who I have been following for a number of years and is someone who I speak very highly of. He is an inspiration and a role model, especially for the youth of today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have got a really fantastic team here, so get yourselves down to Rajas.”

Advertisement Hide Ad