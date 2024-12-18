Almost a third of neurodivergent employees (29%) have experienced discrimination in the workplace.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That’s according to the results of the first-ever Neurodiversity Employers Index (NDEI®) Market Insights Report, which was released by the UK’s leading autism research charity Autistica.

Through gathering information from both employers and employees from 118 companies across the UK, the NDEI® Market Insights Report identified several differences between the workplace experiences of neurodivergent people as compared to their neurotypical colleagues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also highlighted common areas where the participating organisations, which are representative of 10 different employment sectors, are meeting neuroinclusion best-practice and offered those who are starting their journey towards neuroinclusivity a roadmap for change so that they can sustainably build neurodiverse teams.

New research from Autistica reveals nearly a third of neurodivergent employees experience discrimination in the workplace.

Despite one in seven people in the UK being neurodivergent, the NDEI® Market Insights report revealed that only 30% of organisations have clear neuroinclusion goals and strategies in place.

A lack of understanding regarding neuroinclusion and fears of stigma and discrimination is also apparent in the high number of neurodivergent people who feel uncomfortable asking for adjustments in the workplace. The NDEI revealed that over twice as many neurodivergent people (33%) answered that they didn't feel comfortable asking for adjustments than their neurotypical peers (14%).

However, the NDEI® also revealed some promising results when it came to people’s willingness to accept neuroinclusion in the workplace, with employees across all the organisations who took part in the NDEI® expressing an overwhelming desire to be able to access neurodiversity-specific training. Additionally, 86% of neurodivergent respondents indicated that they felt included by their colleagues at work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief executive of Autistica, Dr James Cusack, says that the results of the very first NDEI® are not entirely unsurprising.

“The findings of our research indicate that, while many positive strides have been taken by workplaces in recent years, there is still some way to go.”

“Over three quarters of companies who participated indicated that their senior leaders are internally promoting a neuroinclusive culture. We are confident that more organisations will provide their staff with the tools and training to better understand neuroinclusion. This in turn will create a more supportive work environment where organisations will get the best out of all their employees,” says Dr Cusack.

“We have already had significant interest in organisations looking to take part in the 2025 NDEI®. We look forward to seeing what changes and improvements are reflected in the 2025 NDEI® Market Insights Report.”

The NDEI® at a glance:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although one in seven people in the UK are neurodivergent, only 30% of organisations have a clear neuroinclusion goal and strategy in place

Almost one in three (29%) of participating neurodivergent employees have experienced discrimination in the workplace related to their neurodivergence

Neurodivergent employees are less likely to feel comfortable requesting accommodations than their neurotypical colleagues, when accommodations can make a crucial difference in a neurodivergent individual’s chances of success in a role.

There is a strong desire from employees to take part in neurodiversity specific training, so that they can better support their colleagues