New report sets out plan to transform high streets and town centres

A package of new measures has been unveiled to help transform life for small businesses in Dewsbury's ever-evolving town centre, in a major new report by the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB).

Supporting pop-ups and temporary use initiatives for new businesses, creating mobile phone-based loyalty programmes and providing accessible public toilets are some of the recommendations aimed at local government to help small firms thrive and grow.

The Future of the High Street report calls for local authorities to create a specialised fundto support pop-ups, markets, and temporary use initiatives for first-time businesses to encourage new ventures and help them set up on the high street.

A total of 39 per cent of high street small businesses across the UK say the availability of affordable commercial space is important for the future of an area. Ensuring temporary spaces are available will not only help fill vacant sites but also provide opportunities for small firms eager to launch on the high street.

Merewyn Sayers, FSB West Yorkshire Area Lead

The report, which features in-depth analysis following a large-scale survey of small businesses, also suggests a specialised fund to support a mobile phone-based loyalty programme for high street firms and launching community-specific online marketplaces to showcase local shops and services.

The researchhighlights the need for well-maintained and accessible modern public toilets and family-friendly services like creche facilities on our high streets, encouraging visitors to stay longer, upping footfall and supporting the local economy.

Merewyn Sayers, FSB West Yorkshire Area Leader, said: “It’s important that our small firms in Dewsbury are provided with the right environment, infrastructure and flexibility to be successful – and in turn help grow their local economy.

“From the core high street issues of business rates, parking and transport to more innovative asks, this report sets out a raft of recommendations to try to revive our town and city centres and ensure our small businesses are well supported.

“Local authorities can play a pivotal role in improving the experience of a high street, encouraging more people to visit, shop and invest there, and we look forward to working closely with them.

“Our high streets have been through many changes and will continue to evolve - and that’s why it’s so important that the small businesses at their heart are well-equipped for the future.”

The survey found local businesses in Yorkshire and the North East saw a range of closures on their local high street since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. Within the report FSB is calling for a band ofon-site high street chiefs responsible for the growth and wellbeing of high streets across the country, creating promotion plans and monitoring vacant units within their area. They would work with local businesses, landlords, BID managers and community groups to help encourage growth in the area, as well as lead a Vacancy Taskforce, monitoring commercial properties.

Business rates remain a huge burden on high street small businesses, with the current Small Business Rate Relief (SBRR) a key part of their survival. The research found 52% of high street small businesses in Yorkshire and the North East say they would not survive without SBRR. To help small firms to grow further, the SBRR threshold should be increased from £12,000 of rateable value to £25,000.

Good transport links are important for the future of the high street, according to small businesses. The report calls for a high street hop scheme providing free bus fares on key routes during peak shopping days to help increase footfall and support local businesses.

Parking facilities are seen as being poorly managed. Offering freeparking on at least two Saturdays plus two additional days a month, would increase footfall and support local businesses by making high streets more accessible.