New Range superstore in Birstall creates 80 jobs

Hundreds gathered this morning for the opening of a new superstore in Birstall.

The Range, situated at the former Toys R Us unit, on Birstall Shopping Park, in Gelderd Road, has thrown open its doors to the Birstall public.

Special guests Mayor and Mayoress of Kirklees, Councillor Mumtaz Hussain and Mrs Noreen Hussain

The superstore, just off Junction 27 of the M62, has created over 80 full and part-time jobs, providing a boost to the town's economy.

Owner and founder of The Range, Chris Dawson, said: “It was great to see so many people at the store opening this morning and we hope they all managed to find some bargains.

"We’re pleased with the turn out and to be a part of Birstall Retail Park after a lot of hard work and anticipation.

“The staff have worked very hard to get the store ready for the opening this morning and I'd like to thank the (Kirklees) Council for welcoming us to Birstall."

The store at Birstall Retail Park was opened at 9am this morning by special guests Mayor and Mayoress of Kirklees, Councillor Mumtaz Hussain and Mrs Noreen Hussain.

Crowds gathered for the opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The new Birstall store took over the old Toys R Us unit which forms part of the Birstall Retail Park development.

It has been in the pipeline for some time and is expected to hugely increase footfall in this part of the village.

The Range, which has taken months of building work and preparation, is part The Range's latest branch.

It follows the opening of many other new branches of The Range in 2019 and takes the total number of stores across the UK and Ireland to 177.

The Range gave away prizes to the first 50 people in the queue including a star prize for the first in line.

Customers swarmed into the new store to browse the aisles and take advantage of special opening offers, running in-store until November 10.

The company mascot, Captain Range, was at the store to welcome the crowds and entertain the children.

The new store provides a wide variety of products across 16 departments including DIY, kitchen and dining, arts and crafts.

This branch of The Range also provides an Iceland Foods, family café and outdoor garden centre.