New jobs boost as online furniture retailer Bed Kingdom opens new distribution centre in Liversedge

The 70,414 sq ft facility has a large warehouse space that will house furniture stock and become the main distribution site for the children’s bed specialist.

Office space spread across three stories and a canteen area will become the new workplace for Bed Kingdom’s buying, marketing and sales employees.

The move marks a milestone in the company’s growth, which has seen it listed in this year’s Sunday Times Top 100 list of fast-growing companies.

Bed Kingdom has opened the doors at its new 70,414 sq ft distribution centre in Liversedge

Bed Kingdom, established in 2011, operates purely online and has already achieved 50 per cent year-on-year growth in 2023, which has driven the move to the new premises and set the business ahead of sales targets for the year.

It now employs 28 people and has further plans to grow its online customer base.

Founder and managing director, Ashley Hainsworth, said: “Even for bigger items such as beds, customers are increasingly looking for faster deliveries and shorter lead times. We already offer next-day delivery on some items but want to offer customers an even better service.

The opening of the distribution centre will create 12 new jobs

"Expanding our logistics capabilities means we can streamline our processes to provide our customers with quicker responses and faster shipping times. The move is a significant part of our business growth plan.

“We’re currently based in Heckmondwike and Mirfield and were keen to keep our operations nearby.