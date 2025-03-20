Here are 10 new jobs that have become available across North Kirklees this week.

All 10 jobs can be found at https://uk.indeed.com/ for more information and details on how to apply.
1. Asda - Service Colleague
As a service colleague, you will work across a variety of departments to ensure the efficient running of the Asda store. Located at Batley, WF17 5DR. Photo: Google Street View
2. Pizza Hut - Team Member
As a member of the Pizza Hut team at Heckmondwike, WF16 0EN, you will play a crucial role in delivering hot, fresh pizzas to their crustomers. Photo: Google Street View
3. Direct Motor Spares - Parts Adviser
Direct Motor Spares in Dewsbury are are currently seeking a Parts Customer Sales Advisor to join their team. Key responsibilities include working on the front counter, answering inbound calls and serving both the retail and trade; building long-term rapport with local customers; actively promote offers and customer incentives. Photo: Google Street View
4. Star Coaches - Customer Service/Admin Assistant
Star Coaches of Batley, WF17 5AX, is expanding their team at their brand-new, purpose-built headquarters and are seeking a passionate, confident, and friendly individual to take on a key role in theirr customer service and administration team. Photo: Google Street View
