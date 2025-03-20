Here are 10 new jobs that have become available across North Kirklees this week.Here are 10 new jobs that have become available across North Kirklees this week.
New job opportunities: Here are 10 new exciting job openings in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen including sports kit designer and attendance officer at a secondary school

By Adam Cheshire
Published 20th Mar 2025, 06:00 BST
From working as an attendance officer at a Mirfield high school to working at Asda or Pizza Hut - here are 10 new jobs that have become available across North Kirklees this week.

All 10 jobs can be found at https://uk.indeed.com/ for more information and details on how to apply.

As a service colleague, you will work across a variety of departments to ensure the efficient running of the Asda store. Located at Batley, WF17 5DR.

1. Asda - Service Colleague

As a service colleague, you will work across a variety of departments to ensure the efficient running of the Asda store. Located at Batley, WF17 5DR. Photo: Google Street View

As a member of the Pizza Hut team at Heckmondwike, WF16 0EN, you will play a crucial role in delivering hot, fresh pizzas to their crustomers.

2. Pizza Hut - Team Member

As a member of the Pizza Hut team at Heckmondwike, WF16 0EN, you will play a crucial role in delivering hot, fresh pizzas to their crustomers. Photo: Google Street View

Direct Motor Spares in Dewsbury are are currently seeking a Parts Customer Sales Advisor to join their team. Key responsibilities include working on the front counter, answering inbound calls and serving both the retail and trade; building long-term rapport with local customers; actively promote offers and customer incentives.

3. Direct Motor Spares - Parts Adviser

Direct Motor Spares in Dewsbury are are currently seeking a Parts Customer Sales Advisor to join their team. Key responsibilities include working on the front counter, answering inbound calls and serving both the retail and trade; building long-term rapport with local customers; actively promote offers and customer incentives. Photo: Google Street View

Star Coaches of Batley, WF17 5AX, is expanding their team at their brand-new, purpose-built headquarters and are seeking a passionate, confident, and friendly individual to take on a key role in theirr customer service and administration team.

4. Star Coaches - Customer Service/Admin Assistant

Star Coaches of Batley, WF17 5AX, is expanding their team at their brand-new, purpose-built headquarters and are seeking a passionate, confident, and friendly individual to take on a key role in theirr customer service and administration team. Photo: Google Street View

